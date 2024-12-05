Barron Trump’s voice heard for first time since he was a toddler

Barron Trump’s voice has been heard for the first time since he was a toddler.

The 18-year-old was filmed alongside his father Donald Trump on election day, meeting UFC boss Dana White.

Barron says to the promoter: “‘Hello. How are you? Very nice to meet you.”

President-elect Trump then asks White: “Can we make him into a fighter?” as people in the room burst into laughter.

Barron’s mother Melania has been determined to keep her son out of the spotlight and focused on his studies.