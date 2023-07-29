Teenager dies after double stabbing in Lancashire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys were stabbed in Ormskirk, Lancashire early this morning (29 July), killing one and leaving the other in hospital.

Lancashire Police arrived at the scene just after midnight after reports of a disturbance and found a man with serious stabbing injuries. The other victim was later found nearby.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, one of the nineteen-year-olds died just after making it to the hospital, while the other is in hospital and is said not to have any life-threatening injuries.

The two victims of the stabbing have not yet been named.

Lancashire Police arrested two other boys, 19, on suspicion of affray, in relation to an altercation ‘with a number of males’ reported at 12:05 am today.

A statement from the force said: “Our officers attended Railway Road, Ormskirk, at 12.05 am today (July 29) to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

“A 19-year-old was found a short distance away with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he sadly died later in hospital.

Ormskirk town centre is currently cordoned off and all businesses within the cordon were advised not to open until midday, a staff member at B&M told the MailOnline.

The police added: “A significant area within the town centre has been secured as a crime scene.”

Anthony White, operations manager of CSS Security which provides bouncers to venues in Ormskirk and Liverpool, told LancsLive one of their doormen is “traumatised” after trying to help the stabbing victim who later died.

“Our guys were first on the scene and tried to help the victim,” Mr White said. “They gave him first aid, put pressure on the wound and gave him CPR. They did everything they could.”

He described Ormskirk as a “safe and quiet place” where knife crime isn’t a common occurence.

Lancashire Police are appealing for people to come forward with any information or footage regarding the incident, asking them to call 101, quoting log 0006 of July 29, 2023.

The two men who have been arrested, one from Liverpool and the other from Maghull, remain in custody.