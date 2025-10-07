‘At my university, people are afraid to show any signs that they are Jewish’

At the University of Liverpool, a student group was busy planning what appeared to be a celebratory “Palestine bake sale”. The poster, adorned in the red, black and green of the Palestinian flag, was made to promote the event on 7 October – titled: ‘Time for Dessert’.

At Goldsmiths, part of the University of London, in the feminist library, they will be hosting a night of “remembrance and resistance”. There will be a film as well as tea and cakes. Other UCL sites, including King’s College London and the London School of Economics, will be organising a 2pm walk out of class. In Edinburgh, there will be a rally outside the library entitled “divestment today, liberation tomorrow”.

On the day when more Jews were killed than any other day since the Holocaust, many students will not be lending support to the Jewish community on today’s anniversary of the 7 October 2023 massacre. They won’t be holding a vigil. Their events feel closer to celebrations, however bad taste it might be. At least in that case, the organisers of the proposed bake sale finally “agreed to move this fundraising activity to an alternative date, following an intervention by Jewish News”.

Today, Keir Starmer has condemned the students planning protests on the anniversary of the atrocities of 7 October. He wrote: “It’s un-British to have so little respect for others. And that’s before some of them decide to start chanting hatred towards Jewish people all over again.”

But this has been two years in the making and has, in many cases, been allowed to happen across the UK, every day. Baroness Deech, a former principal of St Anne’s College, Oxford, said: “As a new academic year begins at British universities, it is painfully clear that authorities have failed to tackle extremist events and ideology on campus.

“The tragic events in Manchester have shown us what can happen when such hateful, violent rhetoric is normalised and it is now incumbent on university leaders to enforce a zero-tolerance policy to ensure the safety of its frightened Jewish students.”

Ah yes, remember them. The Jewish students – a minority in any UK university campus. Jewish students who routinely hide symbols of their faith, in constant fear of attack, of being harangued, abused and “punished” for the decisions of an Israeli government.

Abi Hass, who runs Sheffield University’s Jewish Society, tried to speak up against her university’s “student rally for Palestine”, which is due to take place on the main student union concourse.

“I have become extremely used to people’s ignorance and casual antisemitism,” she says of her university experience, which she has described as “nevertheless enjoyable”.

But things have been difficult in the lead-up to the second anniversary of the 7 October massacre, which sparked the ongoing war that has led to an estimated 66,000 people in Gaza – civilians and terrorists – being killed.

open image in gallery Some Jewish students believe rallies in support of Palestine are becoming breeding grounds for antisemitism ( AFP/Getty )

“In the last couple of weeks, the student union contacted me to see if I would be open to discussing with the Communist Society to see if I could change their mind on the date of a rally they were organising. I agreed, as I felt that maybe hearing the side of actual students could help them sympathise. Jewish students may know family and friends who were murdered or taken hostage, but I was simply told the date was irrelevant, the rallies were welcoming spaces for Jewish students too, and it was impossible to change the date because all the posters and flyers had been sent out.

“The Student Union even offered to reprint posters so they wouldn’t lose any money, but they refused.”

Universities are aware that these rallies are insensitive, but if feels to many they aren’t doing enough to challenge the groups creating an atmosphere where they are being allowed to thrive. The University of Edinburgh, for example, put out a statement saying: “Our community should not attempt to justify or glorify acts of gratuitous violence against innocents. It is important that anyone participating in demonstrations against what is happening in Gaza does not fall into this trap.” Yet as one student at the university explained, a main university building recently had posters displayed in the window saying things like “we want 1948” – what they mean is they want the eradication of Israel.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick made a last-minute plea for them to be banned. “University chancellors need to stamp out the virulently anti-Jewish hatred running amok on their campuses,” he said. “These groups are showing their true colours by holding rallies celebrating their heroes in Hamas two years on from the sickening murder of 1,200 people in what was the worst single massacre of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust. Any student attending ought to be kicked off their courses.”

But for most Jewish students who have attended a British university in the last two years, this is nothing unusual. They have become cesspits of hatred since the attacks were carried out.

One Jewish student, Rose* – who this year moved to an American university in Florida to escape the antisemitism – described what happened to her at UCL within days of the 7 October attack. “Brainwashed Zionist genocide supporter,” whispered one of her classmates after a lecture. That was just the start of horrendous bullying.

open image in gallery Students at UCL have tried to initiate ‘apartheid-free zones’, apparently to exclude Jewish students ( AFP/Getty )

She had people shouting “psychopathic” and “genocidal” as she walked across campus. People pointed: “That’s her, that’s the Zionist.” Her photo was taken and circulated among pro-Palestine WhatsApp groups, who were concerned that she would try to infiltrate them.

Students at the university initiated “apartheid-free zones” to ban Jewish students. Once, on a bus on the way home from a nightclub, talk turned to the war, and a crowd aggressively started shouting at her, “We are anti-genocidal.” She had been told that people who compared Israel’s stance on gay rights to other countries in the Middle East were guilty of Islamophobia.

Ironically, the person who has been most sympathetic to what this University College London student has been going through is her Palestinian flatmate. Because most of the people screaming pro-Hamas chants and demanding the globalisation of the intifada don’t understand that these things harm Palestinians too.

While legitimate protest is a basic human right, and many Jewish people support the call for a ceasefire and the end to the war in Gaza, especially now there is a peace plan in place, what many Jewish students have found is that too often they are held accountable for the actions of the IDF, by people who are parroting anti-Israel rhetoric which frequently mirrors much older antisemitic tropes.

“We are walking on eggshells, wondering if there will be more hatred to come,” says Nick*, a mature student doing a master’s at the University of Manchester.

“There is this feeling in your stomach, a sickening feeling because you never truly feel safe. I try to avoid campus, but if I do go in, I hide my Magen David [star of David] necklace and then feel angry that I feel I have to hide it.”

*Like several of the students I talked to, Rose and Nick did not want their real names used due to fear of repercussions.

open image in gallery Students in Glasgow occupy 11 University Gardens, in protest at the university’s links with firms arming the Israeli Defence Force ( Getty Images )

For British Jews like David, universities have often felt like the front line of what is known as “new antisemitism”.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, various groups tried to ban Jewish societies at universities because their members were Zionists (around 80 per cent of British Jews believe that the state of Israel should exist) and, in their parlance – repeating a UN resolution which was later rescinded – “Zionism is racism”.

“People are afraid to show any signs that they are Jewish,” says Natasha, a psychology student at the University of Birmingham, which, with a society of 1,000 Jewish students, is one of the biggest Jewish student bodies in the country. “I heard about one incident where a guy who had a kippah on was shouted at for ‘supporting genocide’.”

“There was an Israeli flag left outside a Jewish flat with non-kosher food left on top of it. The aim is to say ‘we know where you live’ and to make Jewish students feel unsafe and intimidated,” she adds.

At Birmingham, an Islam Week in February last year, hosted on campus, sparked more tension. “There was a big tent in the middle of the campus with some really interesting stands, and it was all going fine until suddenly it wasn’t,” recalls Natasha. “There was a demonstration which turned nasty; visibly Jewish people who walked past were heckled; things like ‘Israelis should burn in hell’.”

Rachel is another Jewish student. She is both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel and has joined marches against the war. But as someone who believes the state of Israel has the right to exist, she struggles with calls of “from the river to the sea” and “intifada everywhere”.

“An intifada is a call for the perpetuation of violence, which is the fundamental thing I want to stop,” she says. “The hardest thing being a Jewish person like me since 7 October is feeling like you are straddling the fence and feeling like you don’t belong in either party. You are not welcome.”

open image in gallery Jewish students are among many who sense a desire to wipe out Israel in the subtext of slogans such as ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ ( AFP/Getty )

The hostile atmosphere can extend to lectures too – even if the Israel-Palestine conflict has nothing to do with a teacher’s subject. While debate and discussion should be welcomed in any academic setting – for many Jewish students, it has felt this has often been one sided, or done in an insensitive way.

One Jewish student I spoke to was asked by a drama teacher to imagine themselves as “part of the Palestinian resistance” shortly after 7 October. Other examples given to me by students include a psychology lecturer who asked students to imagine whether the Stanford Prison Experiment was “something like the genocide going on in Gaza”; a history teacher put a book on a reading list which said Israelis harvested the organs of Palestinians; shortly after the Hamas attack an American studies tutor asked students to debate whether what happened on 7 October was “justifiable resistance”; a geography lecturer pointed to a map of Israel and called it Palestine, and an African Studies lecturer claimed Israel had deliberately “destabilised” the continent.

“It feels like it is a discourse which has become completely normalised with more and more sit-ins and ‘occupations’ for Palestine,” says Professor David Hirsh, who looks at contemporary antisemitism in academic settings.

“This new antisemitism not only allows people to hate the overwhelming majority of Jews, but says they are right to do it.”

Sir Keir Starmer wrote in his column, which followed the murderous attack on a synagogue last week, that more needs to be done to stop antisemitism, saying: “Driving antisemitism out of our society is a challenge for our whole country. Everyone must play their part. It will not be solved with quick fixes but with painstaking partnership work across communities, faiths, in schools, hospitals and workplaces, in every part of our country and every part of our society.”

For the Jewish students who have felt ignored, abandoned and under attack for the last two years, that work needs to start on campuses today. Many are tired of words and no action.