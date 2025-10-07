Palestine protests live: Starmer hits out at ‘un-British’ demonstration to take place on October 7 anniversary
A inter-university march through central London is taking place this afternoon
Thousands of students are expected to attend pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the UK on the second anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel.
London universities are among those bracing themselves for a demonstration against “the beginning of genocide in Gaza”, with posters encouraging students to “walkout” from class.
The Inter-University March departs from King’s College London near the Strand at 2pm on Tuesday, before passing the London School of Economics, University College London and finishing at the School of Oriental and African Studies.
Events are also due to take place at campuses at Queen Mary University in London and Strathclyde University in Glasgow.
Politicians and Jewish leaders have expressed concerns over the timing of the protests, which are taking place two years after Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 people. On Thursday, two people were also killed at a synagogue in Manchester with the attacker shot dead.
Students attending protests should 'show some humanity', says education secretary
Students considering joining pro-Palestinian protests on the anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel should “pause” and “show some humanity”, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said.
Ms Phillipson told Sky News: “There is, of course, within our country the fundamental right to protest. It’s a cornerstone of our democracy.
“But my message is that, as we remember the awful atrocities that took place two years ago on October 7, I would just encourage those considering taking part in protests to pause, to reflect and to understand the deep sense of loss that many people in our country will be experiencing today, not least given the appalling attacks we saw at Manchester last week.
“So my message is that whilst you might have the right to protest, I would urge people to show some humanity, to show some respect and to understand the deep sense of grief and loss that many Jewish people in our country will be experiencing today.”
Kemi Badenoch says protests have turned into 'hate marches'
On the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said “the same hatred that fuelled those barbaric attacks still festers today”.
She said in a statement: “Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, has faced hatred, war and terror since the day it was founded. And yet, it has stood strong. A beacon of democracy and resilience in the Middle East.
“But two years on from the horrific massacre on October 7, we must also be honest: the same hatred that fuelled those barbaric attacks still festers today.
“We see it in the so-called ‘protests’ that turn into hate marches on our streets. We hear it in chants calling to ‘globalise the intifada’. And we saw it again, tragically, in the appalling terrorist attack on our Jewish community right here in Manchester just last week.”
She added: “It is shameful that in recognising Palestine as a state, the Government has rewarded the terrorists that perpetrated the 7th October atrocities.
“Appeasement does not work. There are still 48 hostages held captive in Gaza. They must come home now.”
Where are protests due to take place?
University students from several institutions are expected to gather at an event in London on Tuesday, two years to the day since some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage during Hamas’s incursion into Israel.
Details of the demonstration in the capital are posted online and include groups from King’s College London, the London School of Economics, University College London, SOAS and Roehampton University.
Other events are set to take place outside of London, including protests at Strathclyde University, Edinburgh University and the University of Leeds.
On Tuesday morning, Roehampton Palestine Society reposted details of the London event.
A post on the Instagram page for King’s College London Students for Justice for Palestine said on Monday evening it was “incumbent upon every student at KCL to be there to show solidarity” at the walkout from classes scheduled at 2pm.
Starmer urges students to halt pro-Palestine protests
Writing in The Times, Sir Keir described protests set to take place at universities on Tuesday as "un-British", claiming they show a lack of respect for others.
He added that the pro-Palestine protests have been used by some as a "despicable excuse to attack British Jews".
Sir Keir wrote in the newspaper: "Today, on the anniversary of the atrocities of October 7, students are once again planning protests.
"This is not who we are as a country. It's un-British to have so little respect for others. And that's before some of them decide to start chanting hatred towards Jewish people all over again."
