How Manchester synagogue attack unfolded as terror suspect named by police

Two people have died after a car and stabbing attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police said three more people remain in hospital after the vehicle drove into the crowd at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, around three miles north of Manchester city centre.

The suspect, named by police as Jihad Al-Shamie was shot by officers after attack, which is being treated as a terror incident by police.

The 35-year-old was wearing a vest that looked like an “explosive device” - which was later found to be not be “viable” - during the attack which saw several people stabbed.

Two men aged in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have also been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

open image in gallery Emergency personnel work at the scene outside the synagogue in Manchester ( Reuters )

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the “vile” attack as he said Britain “must defeat” rising antisemitism and deployed additional police assets to synagogues across the country.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We are working to formally identify those who have tragically been killed and provide support to their loved ones, in addition to the injured and the wider community. We are working to understand the motivation behind the attack as the investigation continues.”

Here’s everything we know so far:

How did the incident unfold?

Greater Manchester Police say officers were called to Heaton Park Synagogue at 9.31am by a member of the public. They stated that they had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public, and that one man had been stabbed.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am, labelled “Plato” – a codeword used for a potential “marauding terrorist attack”.

Shots were fired by GMP officers at 9.38am, when one man – believed to be the offender – was shot dead.

open image in gallery Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where the incident took place ( Google Street View )

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.41am, and began tending to members of the public. Four people were confirmed to have injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds and were being treated.

At 12.11am, GMP confirmed that two people had been killed in the attack, and that the suspect was believed dead after being shot by officers.

A bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene, while hospitals and other synagogues in the area ramped up security measures. Armed police officers remained near the synagogue, alongside many paramedics.

Eyewitness Chava Lewin, who described herself as a religious Jew and lives next door to the synagogue, said her husband saw the incident unfold.

She said: “I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. He was in the courtyard.

“Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”

open image in gallery Members of the public look on as police, emergency responders and congregants gather near the synagogue ( Getty )

Is it being treated as terrorism?

Counter Terrorism Policing has declared the attack as a terrorist incident. Head of the unit, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, has said that specialist teams are leading the investigation.

The event coincides with the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, which is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Mr Taylor said said: “As we do this, those who have been killed and injured are the forefront of our minds, as are their families, friends and all those who love them. An attack on our Jewish community, today on Yom Kippur, is devastating.”

Greater Manchester Police said there was a “suspicious item” on the suspect’s person, which a bomb disposal unit has was called in to assess. It was later deemed not to be viable.

A short distance away from the synagogue in Crumpsall, police officers armed with Heckler & Koch machine guns stood guard at the head of a path, between houses, leading up to the back of the synagogue.

Various police vehicles, sirens blaring, could be heard in the distance and an unmarked car, driven by a man who appeared to be military personnel, wearing brown camouflage army fatigues and a green cap, drove towards the cordon.

What do we know about the victims?

Authorities have confirmed two men, who were members of the Jewish community, were killed in the incident.

Three others remain in hospital, though authorities have not released any more details.

It is understood that a security guard for the synagogue was among those who were attacked.

What do we know about the suspect?

Police have named the man behind a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Greater Manchester that left two people dead as Jihad Al-Shamie.

The 35-year-old was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the car and stabbing attack on Thursday morning.

It is understood that Al-Shamie’s name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

Further checks are being carried out to see if any of his details appear anywhere in records of other investigations.

Greater Manchester Police said he was a British citizen of Syrian descent. It has been widely reported he entered the United Kingdom as a young child, before being granted British citizenship in 2006.

GMP said officers were “working to understand the motivation behind the attack” and confirmed the killer had not been referred to the Government’s Prevent counter-terror scheme.

The force said two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s were also arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Their identities have not been confirmed.

open image in gallery Members of the army prepare a bomb disposal robot inside a cordon outside the synagogue in Crumpsall ( AFP/Getty )

What has been the reaction?

Sir Keir Starmer is flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair a Cobra meeting following the attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester. The PM said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “I am horrified by the news of an attack at a synagogue in Manchester today, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services.

“I am being kept updated by Greater Manchester Police. I urge people to follow the advice of the emergency services.”

Rabbi Jonathan Romain, emeritus rabbi of Maidenhead Synagogue and current head of the Rabbinic Court of Great Britain, said the attack was “every Jewish person’s worst nightmare”.

He said: “Not only is this a sacred day, the most sacred in the Jewish calendar, but it’s also a time of mass gathering, and the time when the Jewish community, however religious or irreligious, gathers together.”

Where did the attack happen?

The incident unfolded outside Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester. The area is home to a large Jewish community, with many synagogues and community centres.

According to its Facebook page, Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation is a large Ashkenazi Orthodox synagogue, which was formally founded in 1935. Rabbi Daniel Walker currently heads the congregation.

Minute by minute: how the attack unfolded

9.31am – GM police officers were called to Heaton Park Synagogue by a member of the public. They said they had seen a car being driven towards members of the public, and that one man had been stabbed.

9.37am – Police declare a major incident and Plato – the codeword used for a potential “marauding terrorist attack”.

9.38am – Shots are fired by police officers, striking the suspected offender.

9.41am – Paramedics arrive on the scene and begin tending to members of the public. Four people are confirmed injured at this point.

12.11pm – GMP confirm that two people were killed in the attack, and that the suspected offender is believed to be deceased after being shot by officers.

15.18pm – Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor announces that the attack is being treated as a terrorist incident.

21.05: GMP name the suspect as Jihad Al-Shamie and confirm three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.