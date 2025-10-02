Manchester synagogue attack eyewitness describes moment police shot suspect

A Manchester synagogue attack eyewitness has described the moment he says he saw police shoot a suspect on Thursday, 2 October.

A major incident was declared after four people were injured in a stabbing and car attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Middleton Road in Crumpsall.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the suspect was shot and has "declared Plato" — the same national code-word used by emergency services when responding to a terror attack.

The attack was on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.