Tesco urges customers to return facial wipes posing ‘serious’ risk

Tesco is recalling its popular own-brand cleansing wipes over a ‘microbiological risk’ that could pose serious harm to its customers.

During testing, a bacteria called Pluralibacter gergoviae was detected in its Kind & Pure Facial Cleansing Wipes, which could be unsafe for users, particularly those with vulnerable or compromised skin.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS ) has deemed there to be a “serious” risk involved in using the product, the most severe risk rating it can give.

The supermarket chain said: “If you have purchased an affected product, please do not use it.”

open image in gallery The products have been recalled by Tesco ( Tesco )

Pluralibacter gergoviae presents a low risk to healthy people however, it can cause infection in people with chronic illness or weak immune systems . It has been linked to respiratory diseases, urinary tract infections, eye infections, and sepsis, according to UK testing laboratory Melbec Microbiology.

OPSS said: “The product does not meet the requirements of Regulation (EC) 1223/2009 or the Cosmetic Products Enforcement Regulations 2013.”

It is recalling its Tesco Kind & Pure 25 Facial Cleansing Wipes 163g and its Tesco Kind & Pure Radiant Facial Cleansing Wipes Vitamin C 25 Pack 159g.

Customers have been asked to return the product in-store, where a full refund will be given with no receipt required.

open image in gallery Three pasta salads have been recalled following food safety fears ( The Food Standards Agency (FSA) )

Last month, Tesco was forced to recall three of its prepared pasta salads due to possible salmonella contamination.

It also recalled four of its Meals Made Easy products from its Northern Ireland stores over the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause meningitis.

In July, an adult died after contracting the bacterial infection listeriosis in the Republic of Ireland, caused by Listeria monocytogenes.

It led to the recall of several ready meals, including products from Tesco Finest, The Happy Pear, SuperValu Signature Taste, and Centra Freshly Prepared.

The Pluralibacter gergoviae detected in the wipes is an issue for cosmetic producers due to its resistance to preservatives that are present in cosmetic products.

In Product Safety Alerts, Reports and Recalls, OPPS said: “The affected batches of these products present a microbiological risk as testing has detected the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae.

“This makes the products potentially unsafe to use, particularly for vulnerable users or users with a compromised skin barrier.”