16 Tesla EVs are destroyed in a fire in Rome as Italian police investigate possible arson

Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome

Via AP news wire
Monday 31 March 2025 15:01 BST
Italy Daily Life
Italy Daily Life (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Italian police are investigating as possible arson a fire that destroyed more than a dozen Tesla electric vehicles at a dealership on the outskirts of Rome early Monday.

Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police, and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves. The cars’ internal video operates even when they are off.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene counted 16 burned cars.

Tesla has been the target of protests around the world against owner Elon Musk’s affiliation with the Trump administration. European sales of Tesla vehicles tumbled 49% in the first two months of the year even as overall sales of EVs grew.

