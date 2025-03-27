Video: Suspected Tesla vandal appears to damage vehicle at Florida shopping plaza

Footage from a Tesla camera appears to capture a Florida man damaging the electric vehicle with a sharp object.

Bradenton police posted the video to Facebook on Wednesday (26 March), asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual suspected of “causing at least $7,000 in damage” at the Pinebrook Commons shopping plaza.

The video seems to show the man holding something in his hand and running it along the side of the Tesla as he passes by it. Police say he was driving a “dark-colored Chevrolet crossover or SUV.”

Attacks on Teslas have increased dramatically as company CEO Elon Musk continues to slash thousands of federal jobs via his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).