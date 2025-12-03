Thailand lifts ban on afternoon alcohol sales in time for year-end holiday festivities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand on Wednesday lifted a 53-year-old ban on the afternoon retail sale of alcoholic drinks, a move expected to help boost year-end holiday tourism, as well as business at venues such as bars and convenience stores.

The ban from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. will be lifted on a trial basis for 180 days, after which its effects will be evaluated.

An afternoon ban on selling beer, spirits and wine was enacted in 1972, when Thailand was under military rule, though the original reasons for the measure are now obscure. Thailand is predominantly Buddhist and the religion discourages imbibing intoxicating substances, though drinking is common.

Consumers are now allowed to buy such beverages from 11 a.m. until midnight, according to an amendment of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act made official on Tuesday by its publication in the Royal Gazette. While sales end at midnight, customers at nightlife venues are allowed to keep drinking until 1 a.m.

While the change was being considered there were concerns that extending drinking to later hours could exacerbate the problem of drunk driving.

Afternoon sales of alcoholic drinks often have been in a gray area, with exemptions made for airports, some entertainment venues and hotels. Enforcement was inconsistent by neighborhood and under-the-counter sales were often available at small shops and eateries.

There was a comprehensive ban on alcohol sales imposed temporarily in many areas during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to slow the spead of the virus.