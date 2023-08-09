Jump to content

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, docs say

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying

Alanna Durkin Richer
Wednesday 09 August 2023 17:58
Election 2024 Democracy
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Special counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter's claim that a lower court judge was wrong to hold the company in contempt and imposing the sanction.

The filing says Smith obtained a search warrant directing twitter to produce “data and records” related to Trump's twitter account. The government also got a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting Twitter from disclosing the search warrant. The filing says the court "found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses."

