Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, dies aged 34
The US musician opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts.
Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has died aged 34, his representative has confirmed.
The US musician opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career.
A representative of Carter’s team confirmed the news to the PA news agency and said they are still determining the cause of death.
They said: “We’re just as upset as everybody and hope that fans can give their thoughts and prayers to his family.”
Los Angeles County Police Department also confirmed to PA that officers attended Carter’s residence at 4200 LA Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, and found someone dead.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.