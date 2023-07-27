For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been a big year for Margate. Things kicked off glamorously in January with the release of Sam Mendes’s 1980s-themed flick Empire of Light. Filmed largely around the old town and seafront, it’s put Margate on a much bigger map.

Speaking of, a new downloadable map will allow visitors to navigate set locations in the Kent seaside town, starting with revamped Dreamland, Margate’s free-to-enter theme park. Big-name acts draw in the crowds for outdoor gigs throughout the warmer months.

Meanwhile, Frieze Art Fair founder Matthew Slotover described Margate as the third-most important art destination in England, with artists moving here from Brooklyn, New York, to be part of the scene. Duly, new galleries are popping up – particularly in Cliftonville – all the time.

Of course, the sea remains a major draw, with a string of beautiful sandy beaches and tidal pools to enjoy – not to mention those famous Turneresque sunsets. To meet the ever-increasing demand, a handful of new restaurants and hotels have appeared, ready in time for summer.

Here are our favourite places to stay (incuding some golden oldies).

The best hotels in Margate are:

Best boutique hotel: The Albion Rooms

Neighbourhood: Cliftonville

Have a stylish stay at the William Blake Suite (The Albion Rooms)

Margate’s rock ’n’ roll hotel. You wouldn’t expect anything less from indie rockers The Libertines, would you? Pete Doherty and his gang opened The Albion Rooms with the best intentions: to create an affordable boutique hotel that nurtures and celebrates music. And they’re sticking to their word. There’s a recording studio at the back and the subterranean bar – a paean to crusty Camden chic – regularly hosts decent bands, poets and other performers on its small-step stage. The individually designed rooms are full of decadent, gothic drama; as is the restaurant, whose kitchen is serious about quality food, made from Kentish ingredients.

Best for old-world charm: Walpole Bay Hotel

Neighbourhood: Cliftonville

This hotel is known by the greats, and for good reason (Walpole Bay)

Down the road from The Albion Rooms is a different proposition: Walpole Bay Hotel is Margate’s last-standing grande-dame hotel. Its creaking old-world charm – Grand Budapest meets Mr Fawlty – has been unspoilt by progress and is lovingly maintained by its vivacious owner, Jane Bishop. She’s only too happy to regale you with stories of yore, some of which include her star patrons – Tracey Emin is a big fan. Enjoy silver-plated high tea in the dining room or on the flower-filled terrace and then head to the marvellous Walpole Bay tidal pool for a bracing dip. Rooms channel the same chipped charm and the views out to sea are Turner worthy.

Best for couples: The Reading Rooms

Neighbourhood: Hawley Square

Stay in one of The Reading Rooms’ light and spacious suites (Reading Rooms)

This charming Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse on leafy Hawley Square is the sort of place you might find in a Farrow & Ball pamphlet. Paired-back grandeur with a suspicion of shabby chic – think chandeliers, parquet floors and muted tones – makes for a serene experience at this two-bedroom beauty. Floor-to-ceiling sash windows are begging for Bridgerton-style Instagram snaps, particularly as they make the rooms feel so light and bright. But it’s the bathrooms we like best: big enough for coupley roll-top baths, which you can scent with quality REN bath oil, before wrapping yourself in the fluffiest of towels. An à la carte breakfast is served in your bedroom; the full English is hard to beat, which is saying something in foodie Margate.

Book now

Best for foodies: Fort Road Hotel

Neighbourhood: Old Town

Inside the Fort Road Hotel, you’ll find rooms have mid-century-meets-Edwardian styling (Booking.com)

Elegant interiors – terracotta parquetry, brass fixtures and subtle artwork – are paired with a sharp but friendly service at Fort Road. The kitchen – headed up by chef Daisy Cecil (ex River Café) – turns out trad English dishes, inspired by “old-fashioned female food writers”. The breakfast menu is particularly good (and reasonably priced), serving the likes of eggs and black pudding. Its rooms are in keeping with Mid-century-meets-Edwardian styling and come with quality linen. A cavernous basement bar turns good cocktails but, when the weather’s good, you’ll want to enjoy them on the roof terrace, which offers front-row seats to those famous Turneresque skies.

Best budget hotel: Selina Margate & Cowork

Neighbourhood: Cliftonville

This hostel is a chic but affordable place to stay (Booking.com)

The high-end hostel brand’s latest outpost opened on the seafront in Cliftonville rather quietly at the start of the year. Slowly, an increasing number of digi nomads, DFLs (down from London) and freelance locals have begun to gather in its large co-work lobby. Millennial-chic rooms (rattan, succulents, mid-century touches) range from bunk-bed dorms to sea-view suites via micro rooms (when floor space isn’t a priority). Its (just-opened) restaurant Howm calls on a fish-forward menu to deliver comfort classics. But Selina’s real USP is the beer garden, run by Beavertown Brewery. On summer weekends, you’ll find named DJs and food trucks contributing to a lively atmosphere. Everything – including free morning yoga classes – can be booked via the app.

Best luxury hotel: No. 42 Margate

Neighbourhood: Old Town

No. 42 Margate has excellent views of the Main Sands (Booking.com)

The GuestHouse brand’s long-awaited No. 42 Margate opens this July in the place of Sands Hotel. Pride of place on seafacing Marina Drive, it’s forward-facing spaces have unobstructed views of the Main Sands. All furniture is British-made and local creatives have been enlisted to add character: Jo and Jess of Margate Design Collective, for example, were in charge of the wardrobe drapery, while each room has a mural created by artist Laura Ann Coates. Vintage touches include a Crosley record player with a selection of vinyl to soundtrack your stay. Elsewhere, the hotel’s ‘pantry’ – ice cream, homemade cakes – is free to raid. A roof-top, restaurant, lounge bar and café complete the offering.

Book now

