Home to 150 miles of varied coastline, historic cities, hipster seaside towns and more medieval pubs than you can shake a hop bushel at, there’s more to Kent than you might think. Aside from beaches (take your pick from sand, shingle or stone), mighty cathedrals and whimsical castles, the lush Garden of England has gained serious traction among foodies for its natural bounty, with chefs flocking to the county to plunder its fresh seafood, salt marsh lamb, plump vegetables and soft fruit. Furthermore, with a long history of brewing beer (Faversham-based Shepherd Neame is Britain’s oldest brewery, dating back over 300 years), Kentish vineyards are now crafting wines that give the finest from neighbouring France a run for their money. So, whether you spend your Kentish nights in a fire-warmed shepherd’s hut, grand manor house or medieval pub, be sure to grab a glass of something local and raise a toast to the Kent microclimate.

Best for bucolic chill: The Pig at Bridge Place

If The Pig is known for one thing, it’s fantastic food (The Pig)

Neighbourhood: Bridge

Tucked into the folds of the Kent Downs, with its rambling gardens bisected by the babbling Nailbourne stream, the Pig at Bridge Place’s bucolic setting belies its proximity to London (56 minutes by train to nearby Canterbury). Yet the rural charms of this Kentish Pig, a Grade II*-listed 17th-century mansion set in 10 acres of water meadows by the sleepy village of Bridge, pack an unexpectedly sultry punch: the grand pad was a notorious night club in the 1960s, hosting the likes of Led Zeppelin and The Kinks. This decadent past has been preserved in the form of intimate rooms daubed in dark hues, lit by flickering open fires and dotted with plush velvet sofas and oil portraits of voluptuous ladies.

Whether you sleep in one of the seven bedrooms in the main house, 12 coach house rooms, two family-friendly lodges, the two-storey Barn suite or seven Hop Pickers Huts, you’ll find signature Pig interiors, pantries and Bramley toiletries. Great news for foodies: the Bridge Arms, a six minute-walk from the hotel, has just scooped a Michelin star.

Price: From £225, room only

Best for families: Port Lympne

Looking for a weekend in the great outdoors? This is the place (Will Pryce/Country Life/IPC+Syndication)

Neighbourhood: Hythe

What better way to instil a sense of adventure in your kids than by sleeping among tigers and waking to the call of howler monkeys? And you don’t even have to leave our emerald shores to enjoy such exotic adventure – simply visit the Aspinall Foundation’s 600-acre Port Lympne wildlife reserve, the Kentish home to over 700 rare and endangered animals. The choice of accommodation options is almost as diverse as its furry residents, ranging from lavish bedrooms in the Grade II-listed Port Lympne house and swanky private lodges to eight-person safari tents and transparent bubbles for two.

Price: From £199 for a camping pod

Best for the Great British seaside: Albion House Hotel

Make Ramsgate your next Kent destination (Albion House Hotel)

Neighbourhood: Ramsgate

Often overlooked in favour of boho Whitstable, artsy Margate and genteel Broadstairs, Ramsgate is a classic British seaside town which offers something they do not: a stylish boutique hotel with an excellent restaurant. The Albion House Hotel is set in a sensitively restored Grade II-listed clifftop house (architecture buffs should know it’s one of 900 listed buildings in Ramsgate) and offers 14 bedrooms and a bustling bar and restaurant. The property is awash with original Georgian and Regency features, complemented by heritage paint colours and sea views, and even boasts a bedroom in which Princess Victoria recuperated in 1835. Top dog is the suite with wrap-around balcony, which justly claims to be Kent’s most beautiful sea view hotel bedroom.

Price: From £110, B&B

Best for spa lovers: Eastwell Manor

Tucked away in the Kent Downs, this 62-acre manor is a slice of paradise (Eastwell Manor)

Neighbourhood: The Kent Downs

Arguably the prettiest of the six Champneys spa resorts, Eastwell Manor is set in 62 acres of private grounds in the Kent Downs. The original manor house was home to Prince Alfred during the late 1800s, whose mother, Queen Victoria, visited regularly. Extensively renovated under Champneys ownership, the hotel features 76 plush bedrooms and suites spread across the Manor House and Mews Cottages, as well as two heated Shepherds Huts tucked away in the gardens. The spa, one of the best in Kent, is complemented by an outdoor pool with views over the Downs. Other facilities include two restaurants, a nine-hole golf course and falconry centre.

Price: From £150, room only

Best for history buffs: Leeds Castle

This castle on a lake is bursting with history (Leeds Castle)

Neighbourhood: Maidstone

You don’t have to be a history bore to enjoy crossing a moat and scaling a 16th-century tower to admire the so-called ‘loveliest castle in the world’ from the comfort of your own suite. Spend a night in Leeds Castle, former home of six of England’s medieval queens, as well as Henry VIII and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, and you’ll get exclusive out of hours access to the castle’s 500 acres of parkland and gardens. The five bedrooms in the Maiden’s Tower up the luxury ante, while 17 sophisticated bedrooms in the Stable Courtyard offer views over the gardens and lake. Alternatively, bag one of seven charming, self-catered cottages dotted around the estate or spend the night under striped canvas in a medieval glamping tent.

Price: From £125, B&B, in the Stable Courtyard

Best for urban culture: Canterbury Cathedral Lodge

Check out the Refectory Restaurant while you’re there (Canterbury Cathedral Lodge)

Neighbourhood: Canterbury

Sitting quite literally in the shadow of Canterbury Cathedral, Canterbury Cathedral Lodge claims an unbeatable location in this compact, history-rich city. Built using Kentish materials and designed in contemporary, Marmite ‘love it or hate it’ style to reflect the Cathedral’s Gothic architecture, most of the Lodge’s 34 bedrooms offer uninterrupted views of its soaring neighbour (access to which is included in the room rate). Excellent breakfasts served in the Refectory Restaurant, whose tables spill out into the pretty Campanile Garden in summer, an inviting library and a soundtrack of church bells and birdsong make this a matchless city bolthole.

Price: From £107, B&B

Best for garden lovers: The Milk House

For a proper pub stay, try the Milk House (The Milk House)

Neighbourhood: Sissinghurst

The Milk House is the pub we all wish was our local: a 16th-century hall house, complete with original timber beams, a Tudor fireplace and large garden, it serves Kentish ales, beers and wines and excellent, locally sourced food. You can tuck into crowd-pleasing classics in the cosy pub, garden or terrace, pizzas hot out of the outdoor pizza oven, or more refined options in the restaurant before retiring to one of four bedrooms upstairs. These elegant, if not palatial, rooms offer treats like rolltop baths, four-poster beds and full-sized Romney Marsh Wools toiletries. Set on the edge of Kent’s lush High Weald, the Milk House is just two minutes’ drive from Sissinghurst Castle and its splendid gardens.

Price: Double from £95

Best for rural romance: The Wife of Bath

Neighbourhood: Wye

Just over an hour by train from London, the small village of Wye nonetheless feels a world away from the capital, with its pretty setting by the Great Stour river in the Kent Downs AONB. The Wife of Bath sits at the heart of the village in a Grade II-listed building that’s all exposed timber beams, wonky floors and bay windows complemented by contemporary art and mid-century furniture. An intimate restaurant with five Insta-worthy bedrooms (three in the main house and two in a garden cottage), the Wife of Bath is your ticket to romance. Kick off with cocktails at the tiny bar, linger over a candlelit supper of sublimely cooked Kentish produce and luxuriate in bed with a breakfast hamper delivered to your room.

Price: From £100, B&B

