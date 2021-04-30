UK’s best seaside towns revealed

Bamburgh in Northumberland has been named the best UK seaside town in a new survey conducted by Which?.

The consumer champion received responses from 4,061 readers in its annual poll, who graded nearly 100 coastal destinations on their beaches, attractions, value for money, peace and quiet, and scenery.

Rated five out of five stars in every category other than “peace and quiet” (for which it received four stars), Bamburgh also didn’t break the bank, with an average night in a hotel costing £100.

The picturesque village had an overall customer score of 85 per cent, beating plenty of big-name destinations.

It was swiftly followed in the rankings by Dartmouth in Devon; Tynemouth in Tyne and Wear; St Andrews in Fife; and Aberaeon in Ceredigon.

At the bottom of the pack was Skegness in Lincolnshire, which scored just one star for four of the five categories.

However, it did secure three stars for its beach, and the average hotel price was found to be a steal at just £65.

“While Skegness’s 48 per cent customer score reflects that it’s clearly not for everyone, the town does have plenty of family-friendly pulling power,” says Which?.

“From caravan parks and endless beaches, to a gigantic funfair, and fish and chips at every corner.”

Lesser-known spots such as Beer in Devon and Ullapool in the Scottish Highlands have risen up the rankings this year, according to Which?, replacing old but overrun favourites in Cornwall.

Top 10 seaside towns