Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charles’s Shakespearean tribute to the Queen

The King said his mother had been ‘a pattern to all princes living’.

David Hughes
Monday 12 September 2022 11:37
King Charles III gives an address at Westminster Hall following the death of the Queen (Henry Nicholls/PA)
King Charles III gives an address at Westminster Hall following the death of the Queen (Henry Nicholls/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King borrowed from William Shakespeare as he said his mother was “a pattern to all princes living”.

In his speech to MPs and peers, Charles quoted lines from Henry VIII about the then princess Elizabeth, who was to become Queen Elizabeth I.

“As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living’,” the King said in his address in Westminster Hall.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort in Westminster Hall (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

The scene from Henry VIII, spoken by Archbishop Cranmer, was also highlighted in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s own tribute to the Queen.

Recommended

RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon and acting artistic director Erica Whyman said: “Shakespeare’s Henry VIII contains a prophecy by Archbishop Cranmer about the baby princess Elizabeth I: ‘She shall be, to the happiness of England, An aged princess; many days shall see her, And yet no day without a deed to crown it.

“Translated to our times, Elizabeth II sought the happiness of England with her steadfast service, certainly lived many days, and did a great deed on every one.”

Charles played Macbeth in Gordonstoun School’s production of Shakespeare’s play when he was 17 (PA)
(PA Archive)

As Prince of Wales, the King was the president of the Royal Shakespeare Company and has a long association with the Bard’s work.

At the age of 17 he played the lead in a production of Macbeth, and in his first public broadcast as King he included a quote from Hamlet.

He said: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

Recommended

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

In the tragedy, Horatio pays tribute to his dying friend Hamlet with the words “Goodnight, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in