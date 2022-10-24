Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chris Pincher under investigation by parliamentary watchdog

Chris Pincher is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Dominic McGrath
Monday 24 October 2022 12:27
Chris Pincher quit his Government role on June 30 after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chris Pincher quit his Government role on June 30 after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Archive)

The former deputy chief whip at the centre of the controversy that led to Boris Johnson’s fall from office is under investigation by a parliamentary watchdog.

Chris Pincher, who dramatically quit his Government role on June 30 after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London the evening before, is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Kathryn Stone opened the investigation on October 20, citing “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally”.

Mr Pincher was the Tory MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire but now sits as an independent in the Commons after the Conservative whip was removed after a formal complaint was made to the parliamentary watchdog that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) reportedly dropped the complaint because the alleged incident did not occur on the Parliamentary estate.

Recommended

Ms Stone, the commissioner for standards in Parliament, is responsible for alleged breaches of the Commons code of conduct.

The row over the allegations against Mr Pincher ultimately sparked a row that helped end Mr Johnson’s premiership, after his handling of the scandal unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership, already damaged by lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and by-election defeats.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in