Community pays tribute to two children killed in hit-and-run crash

Tributes have been paid to two children who died following a hit-and-run crash in Essex.

Officers received reports that a girl and a boy had been involved in a collision with a car on Ashlyns, Pitsea, at around 6.25pm on Saturday – with the car failing to stop at the scene, Essex Police said.

Emergency services attended the scene, but both the nine-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy died.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, remain in custody, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Around 20 members of the local community, including children, gathered together on Sunday and left floral tributes at the junction between Ashlyns and Walthams.

One card left by a member of staff at a local school read: “I’m so sorry that you have both been taken away, far too young.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone that had the joy to know you both, especially your family.”

Another read: “You were both taken too soon.

“You will never be forgotten.”

Locals said one of the children was of secondary school age.

Police clarified on Sunday that the crash occurred on Ashlyns, rather than on Walthams Place, as previously stated.

In a statement on Sunday, detective sergeant Sam Nason, who is leading the investigation, said: “Specialist officers are supporting the loved ones of the two children who sadly died yesterday.

“My team is working tirelessly to give them the answers they need about what happened.

“At this stage we are not providing any more information about the boy and girl who have died and I would ask that their privacy, and that of their loved ones, is respected.

“I know there is a lot of interest in what happened last night, but I would also urge people not to speculate.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident has been asked to contact the force quoting incident 931 of February 1, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.