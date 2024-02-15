For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A four-month-old boy has died in a horror crash in Leeds that left three other people in hospital.

The boy died following the collision which happened near Leeds, West Yorkshire, around 4.55pm on Monday.

The crash involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van which was travelling northbound when it was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.

Were you affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

The 54-year-old male driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, while two female passengers of the car were rushed to hospital.

Previously, the road was fully closed to traffic as emergency services managed the crash. Pictures from the scene show police accident signs blocking the road off with five traffic cones.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist this investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.