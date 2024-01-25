Moment dog and owner nearly get run over by speeding driver

The moment a dog and its owner nearly get run over by a speeding driver has been captured on dashcam footage.

The black and white dog, which is on a lead, can be seen walking across the road with its owner, as a speeding silver Mini car approaches.

The car is just seconds away from hitting the animal and pedestrian.

West Yorkshire Police has released the footage to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

All of the drivers in the footage have been prosecuted after other road users sent in videos to the force.