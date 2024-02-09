Abdul Ezedi’s last known sightings mapped as Clapham chemical attack suspect believed to be dead
Met Police believe Abdul Ezedi may have drowned in the River Thames after attack last Wednesday
Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is most likely to have died and his body may never be found, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force said on Friday its main working hypothesis was the 35-year-old had “gone into” the River Thames after being seen leaning over the railings of Chelsea Bridge.
Asked whether police were willing to say that Ezedi was dead, Detective Superintendent Rick Sewart said in an update on Friday afternoon: “I’m prepared to say that he’s gone into the water and if he’s gone into the water then that’s the most probable outcome.”
It comes after armed police raided two addresses on Thursday in north Tyneside including a pizza takeaway restaurant where he worked.
Police said it was clear Ezedi “walked with purpose” while hugging the Thames river line, before pausing half way down Chelsea Bridge, walking to and from the side and leaning over the railings.
So what were Ezedi’s movements, and where was he last spotted? The Independent has put together a map and timeline of all the developments below:
Wednesday 31 January
12.15am
Detectives say Ezedi’s vehicle was seen in Newcastle shortly after midnight last Wednesday.
6.30am
The vehicle was seen travelling into Tooting, south London.
4.30pm
A further sighting of his car was confirmed in Croydon at 4.30pm.
7pm
He is seen driving into Streatham.
7.25pm
The attack takes place in Lessar Avenue on a 31-year-old woman, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight. Ezedi was previously in a relationship with the woman, but he is not the father of the children.
Ezedi allegedly throws the younger child to the ground and makes off in his car, which crashes into a stationary vehicle nearby. He then runs off.
The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.
7.33pm
The suspect boarded a Northern line train at Clapham South Tube station.
7.59pm
He leaves that train at King’s Cross Tube station.
8.42pm
He is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right. He has significant injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.
9pm
Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube station and boards a Victoria Line Tube southbound.
9.10pm
Ezedi arrives at Victoria Station and then boards a District Line Tube eastbound at 9.16pm.
9.33pm
He is seen leaving Tower Hill Underground Station.
9.47pm
Ezedi is seen on Allhallows Lane in the City of London. He travels through a passage to Cousin Lane and then turns right, walking towards Upper Thames Street.
9.51pm
He turns left onto Upper Thames Street and travels along the street at 9.54pm.
9.59pm
Ezedi passes the City of London School on Paul’s Walk, heading towards Blackfriars Bridge, passing the riverboat pier.
10.04pm
He passes the Unilever building and heads towards Victoria Embankment.
10.06pm
Ezedi passes Carmelite House, at the junction with Carmelite Street, heading towards Temple.
10.28pm
He passes Westminster Pier, goes up the steps and continues towards Westminster.
10.33pm
Ezedi is seen walking south on Westminster bridge.
10.36pm
He walks across Westminster Bridge, heading down the steps on the London Eye side towards Lambeth.
10.42pm
Ezedi was seen walking west on south Thames Path towards Lambeth Bridge.
10.55pm
He travels along the Albert Embankment approaching Vauxhall Bridge.
11.00pm
Ezedi crosses Vauxhall Bridge towards stairs on the Houses of Parliament side of the river.
11.03pm
He crosses Vauxhall Bridge Road, into Grosvenor Road.
11.10pm
Ezedi walks westbound past the Shell petrol station.
11.19pm
He passes the Thames Water Building, Grosvenor Road, heading towards Chelsea Bridge.
11.25pm
He crosses over Chelsea Bridge and enters Battersea Park.
11.27pm
In his last sighting, Ezedi is seen walking on the Chelsea Bridge again before leaning over the railings.