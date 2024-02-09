For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi is most likely to have died and his body may never be found, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said on Friday its main working hypothesis was the 35-year-old had “gone into” the River Thames after being seen leaning over the railings of Chelsea Bridge.

Asked whether police were willing to say that Ezedi was dead, Detective Superintendent Rick Sewart said in an update on Friday afternoon: “I’m prepared to say that he’s gone into the water and if he’s gone into the water then that’s the most probable outcome.”

It comes after armed police raided two addresses on Thursday in north Tyneside including a pizza takeaway restaurant where he worked.

Police said it was clear Ezedi “walked with purpose” while hugging the Thames river line, before pausing half way down Chelsea Bridge, walking to and from the side and leaning over the railings.

So what were Ezedi’s movements, and where was he last spotted? The Independent has put together a map and timeline of all the developments below:

Wednesday 31 January

12.15am

Detectives say Ezedi’s vehicle was seen in Newcastle shortly after midnight last Wednesday.

6.30am

The vehicle was seen travelling into Tooting, south London.

4.30pm

A further sighting of his car was confirmed in Croydon at 4.30pm.

7pm

He is seen driving into Streatham.

7.25pm

The attack takes place in Lessar Avenue on a 31-year-old woman, who was with her daughters, aged three and eight. Ezedi was previously in a relationship with the woman, but he is not the father of the children.

Ezedi allegedly throws the younger child to the ground and makes off in his car, which crashes into a stationary vehicle nearby. He then runs off.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene, with 12 people, including five officers, injured.

CCTV appears to capture moment Clapham ‘acid attack’ unfolded at around 7.25pm last Wednesday

7.33pm

The suspect boarded a Northern line train at Clapham South Tube station.

7.59pm

He leaves that train at King’s Cross Tube station.

8.42pm

He is seen on CCTV leaving Tesco at 21 Caledonian Road. He exits and turns right. He has significant injuries and is believed to have bought a bottle of water.

He was seen on CCTV leaving a Tesco Express at 21 Caledonian Road, near King’s Cross (PA)

9pm

Ezedi enters King’s Cross Tube station and boards a Victoria Line Tube southbound.

9.10pm

Ezedi arrives at Victoria Station and then boards a District Line Tube eastbound at 9.16pm.

9.33pm

He is seen leaving Tower Hill Underground Station.

9.47pm

Ezedi is seen on Allhallows Lane in the City of London. He travels through a passage to Cousin Lane and then turns right, walking towards Upper Thames Street.

He was seen on Allhallows Lane in the City of London at 9.47pm (PA Media)

9.51pm

He turns left onto Upper Thames Street and travels along the street at 9.54pm.

9.59pm

Ezedi passes the City of London School on Paul’s Walk, heading towards Blackfriars Bridge, passing the riverboat pier.

10.04pm

He passes the Unilever building and heads towards Victoria Embankment.

10.06pm

Ezedi passes Carmelite House, at the junction with Carmelite Street, heading towards Temple.

10.28pm

He passes Westminster Pier, goes up the steps and continues towards Westminster.

10.33pm

Ezedi is seen walking south on Westminster bridge.

10.36pm

He walks across Westminster Bridge, heading down the steps on the London Eye side towards Lambeth.

10.42pm

Ezedi was seen walking west on south Thames Path towards Lambeth Bridge.

10.55pm

He travels along the Albert Embankment approaching Vauxhall Bridge.

11.00pm

Ezedi crosses Vauxhall Bridge towards stairs on the Houses of Parliament side of the river.

11.03pm

He crosses Vauxhall Bridge Road, into Grosvenor Road.

11.10pm

Ezedi walks westbound past the Shell petrol station.

11.19pm

He passes the Thames Water Building, Grosvenor Road, heading towards Chelsea Bridge.

11.25pm

He crosses over Chelsea Bridge and enters Battersea Park.

The last know sighting of him was on Chelsea Bridge at 11.25pm (PA)

11.27pm

In his last sighting, Ezedi is seen walking on the Chelsea Bridge again before leaning over the railings.