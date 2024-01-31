For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nine people have been injured after a ‘corrosive substance’ was thrown in Clapham, South London, the Met Police said on Wednesday.

Based on police information, officials responded at the scene of Lessar Avenue SW4 in Lambeth around 7.25pm in the evening. A total of nine individuals, including a woman, her two children and three officers were injured as a result of the incident.

It’s believed that three passersby had tried to come to the aid of the woman and her children, before suffering injuries themselves. The injuries of the responding officers are thought to be minor, Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said in a news release.

Some of the injured individuals have been transported to a major trauma centre for treatment, while at least one was discharged at the scene, Sky News reported.

Mr Castle said officials will release more information about the victims’ conditions once details become available.

“While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance,” Mr Castle said. Marina Ahmad, a London assembly member, said the attack stemmed from a traffic collision in which a man assaulted people in a car and threw acid at them.

An arrest has not yet been made in the incident.

“A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident,” Mr Castle said.

Any members of the public who have information regarding the incident are encouraged to call 999.

This is a developing story...