A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

The American suffered a cut to his neck from the blade of another player during a Challenge Cup match against Sheffield Steelers on 28 October.

Ambulance staff and a critical paramedic team performed CPR on the ice and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Adam Johnson died on Saturday 28 October when his throat was fatally cut (AP)

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

On Tuesady, the force announced a man had been arrested over the former North America’s National Hockey League (NHL) player’s death.

Hundreds of tributes have been left to Mr Johnson since his death (PA Wire)

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.

“We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.

“Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”