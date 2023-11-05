The aunt of ice hockey player, Adam Johnson, has revealed his family ‘knew he was really in trouble’ as they watched the accident that took his life unfold on a live stream.

Flowers have surrounded Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, and now his family are reflecting on the events, and what a ‘kind soul’ the player was.

“When he got up and skated a little bit we knew he was really, really in trouble”, Kari Johnson recalls.

“He and his brother were made of the same cloth they’re just kind, gentle souls that just cared about people.”