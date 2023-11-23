Paedophile posted videos of himself raping boy on social media

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A pedophile who posted videos of himself raping and sexually assaulting a young boy online has been jailed for nearly 12 years.

Aiden Foster, 22, from Wednesbury, West Midlands, made a series of child sexual abuse videos which were shared on social media site Discord.

Foster was arrested earlier this year at his home address, in a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA), US law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCAused facial comparison tools to confirm his identity.

NCA crime scene analysis investigators matched items at his address to those shown in the social media videos - including his jewellery, a distinctively patterned blanket and boxing trophies.

Officers recovered 771 indecent images of children from four different devices belonging to the pedophile.

They also found an Instagram chat in which Mr Foster requested “pics of a 14-year-old” from an unknown person and boasted that he could send videos of someone carrying out a sex act on him.

Foster pleaded guilty to 24 offences, including rape of a child under 13, at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 8 August.

Yesterday he was sentenced to 11 years and seven months in prison, with a further four years on license.

He is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

NCA operations manager Holly Triggs said: “Aiden Foster is a dangerous offender who conducted the most horrific abuse against children.

“Chat logs showed he revelled in the ability to share material online – an act that will no doubt have contributed to the normalisation of such abuse among other paedophiles.

“The NCA is dedicated to combatting this global threat, working tirelessly to protect children and ensure that high harm offenders like Foster are put behind bars.”