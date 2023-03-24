Two men cleared of conspiracy to rob Amir Khan of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two men have been cleared of acting as “spotters” in the gunpoint robbery of a £70,000 diamond-encrusted watch from former world boxing champion Amir Khan.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist, 36, was targeted as he and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, left the Sahara Grill restaurant in Leyton, east London, on 18 April last year.

Ismail Mohamed and Nurul Amin, aged 24 and 25, had also been dining in the restaurant and looking at their phones, which saw them accused of doing so to keep track of Mr Khan's movements and relay them to 25-year-old Ahmed Bana, who has admitted driving the robbers to and from the scene.

There were no calls between Mr Amin and Bana, gunman Dante Campbell or the third man who was alleged to have been part of the plot, or any forensic evidence linking Mr Amin to the watch or gun.

The pair denied conspiracy to rob and were acquitted by a jury at east London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

A jury of five women and seven men deliberated for about two hours before clearing them both by unanimous verdicts.

Mr Amin’s lawyer, Zacharias Miah, said in a closing speech: “We say categorically on his behalf that the prosecution’s case does not exist against Mr Amin. It is so weak that it does not exist at all.”

Rabah Kherbane, the lawyer acting for Mr Mohamed, said: “Most of us sitting in a restaurant use our phones. Most of us flick through the internet. It’s just so ridiculous to have to answer to using your phone when you’re in a restaurant.”

Mr Mohamed gave “frank honest evidence” and “you can see he’s not a spotter” on CCTV played in court, said Mr Kherbane, adding that the two men “were legitimately out for dinner and you can see that on CCTV”.

More follows...