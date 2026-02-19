Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested as police raid royal homes over Epstein links

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested and his homes at Sandringham and Berkshire raided on Thursday – his 66th birthday – over his links to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince was held on suspicion of misconduct in public office over claims he leaked sensitive documents to the disgraced financier while working as a UK trade envoy.

He was held for several hours in police custody, while searches are ongoing at his Wood Farm property on the King’s estate in Norfolk, as well as his former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

King Charles has said that “the law must take its course” after expressing his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother, who was stripped of his royal titles last year.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the King were informed of his arrest in advance, with both the monarch and Queen Camilla facing hecklers and questions from bystanders as they continued with their royal duties during a visit to London Fashion Week on Thursday.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested following new revelations about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein ( Getty )

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not publicly commented but are understood to support the King’s statement.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, the first of a senior royal in modern history, comes after more than 15 years of scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, who died in a US prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In response to his brother’s arrest, Charles said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at his home after a convoy of police vehicles arrived at around 8am, before he was escorted to an undisclosed location to be interviewed by officers.

The news of the former Duke of York’s arrest comes as pictures circulated online appearing to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm, with plain-clothed officers gathered outside his home.

open image in gallery Police officers standing guard at the entrance to his home Wood Farm in Sandringham ( Getty )

In Windsor, vans carrying police officers were seen entering the gates of his former Berkshire home, where a search is also ongoing. Runners, dog walkers and children on scooters were still roaming the sprawling parks surrounding the residence, while reporters and photographers were held at an outer gate beyond Windsor Great Park, barred from entering.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is facing allegations that he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, which included forwarding confidential documents. He can be held for up to 24 hours in police custody without a charge, but this can be extended to 96 hours if an extension is approved at a magistrates’ court.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) website, misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Confirming the probe, Oliver Wright, Thames Valley Police’s assistant chief constable, said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Before the arrest was announced, Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Breakfast, “nobody is above the law,” when he was asked about Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.

open image in gallery King Charles said that the ‘law must take its course’ as he expressed his ‘deepest concern’ over the arrest ( AP )

He added: “Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.”

Several police forces across the UK are assessing information released as part of the latest dump of Epstein files, including the Met Police, Surrey, Bedfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, Wiltshire and West Midlands forces.

Thames Valley Police have also said they are reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor. And on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said it was also looking into claims the former prince’s protection officers turned a “blind eye” to his visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James.

Responding to news of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, former prime minister Gordon Brown said he had submitted a five-page memorandum to the Metropolitan, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and other UK police forces.

open image in gallery A police officer at the gates at Royal Lodge in Windsor where searches are underway ( PA Wire )

"This memorandum provides new and additional information to that which I submitted last week to the Met, Essex and Thames Valley police forces where I expressed my concern that we secure justice for trafficked girls and women," he said.

Mr Brown previously claimed that the Epstein files showed in “graphic detail” how the financier was able to use London Stansted Airport to “fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia” and called for police to investigate.

Separately, Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life last year, alleged in a civil court case that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor had sexually assaulted her. She claimed to have met the former prince while being trafficked by Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has always vehemently denied the claims but he paid millions to settle Ms Giuffre’s civil case in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

Her family welcomed Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, stating: “At last, today our broken hearts have been lifted with the news that no one is above the law – not even royalty.

open image in gallery King Charles III sat front row at the Tolu Coker London Fashion Week show hours after his brother’s arrest ( The Times/PA )

“On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

The King’s brother was stripped of both his prince title and dukedom last year after it emerged that he had maintained his friendship with Epstein for longer than he had previously claimed.

He does, however, remain in the line of succession – he is eighth in line to the throne, having gradually moved down after being born second in line.

Removing someone from the line of succession is impossible without new legislation, but Labour MP Rachael Maskell and Conservative MP Chris Philp have called for a law change, saying the former duke should no longer be in line for the throne.