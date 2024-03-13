For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A UK request to extradite social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother has been granted by a Romanian court.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were working with authorities in the country as part of an investigation into the 37-year-old and his 35-year-old brother Tristan.

The pair were detained on Tuesday and appeared at the court of appeal in Bucharest, Romania, where it was ruled they would be extradited after their trial for separate charges of rape, forming an organised crime group, and human trafficking ends.

They have both been released from police custody following the hearing. It comes after lawyers representing four women who accuse Tate of rape and sexual assault wrote to UK police to request his detention over fears he would flee Romania.

But what are the allegations against Tate and his brother?The Independent has put together a list of everything you need to know below.

A Romanian court granted a UK request to extradite the brothers (AP)

Allegations in Romania

Tate and his brother, Tristan, are charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania after being arrested in the country’s capital in December 2022 alongside two Romanian women.

They were later able to leave their home but were made to stay in Romania. In December 2023, Tate had his request to visit his mother in hospital in the UK rejected by a Romanian court after she suffered a heart attack.

All four deny the allegations. Tate said he and his brother were “very innocent men” and claimed the West was owned by Satanists determined to put him in jail.

The Tate brothers attending a hearing in Bucharest, Romania, earlier this year (AP)

Allegations in the UK

Following the conclusion of legal proceedings, Tate and his brother will be extradited to the UK after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant in connection to an investigation into “allegations of rape and human trafficking”.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking, Bedfordshire Police has obtained a European arrest warrant for two men in their 30s.

“We are working with authorities in Romania as part of this investigation and will provide an update in due course.”

The two brothers “unequivocally deny” the allegations which date back to 2012-2015. Matthew Jury, managing partner at McCue Jury & Partners, which has made the claims, said: “Today’s news is very welcome as it has been a significant concern to many that Tate would seek to avoid justice in Romania and abroad.

He added that Tate had “spread a vast amount of disinformation about the criminal allegations he faces in the UK” since his first arrest in Romania.

Four British citizens have accused Tate of rape and human trafficking between 2012 and 2015 (EPA)

What have the brothers said?

Speaking to reporters outside the Romanian court following the ruling, Tate told reporters he and his brother were “very innocent men”.

He said: “I want to give absolute credit to Romanian justice for making the correct decision today. We’re very innocent men and in time everybody’s going to see that. We are excited to finish this judicial process and clear our names.”

In a short statement issued on Tuesday, the Tates’ representative added: “This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled.

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.

“The Tate brothers assert that the timing and circumstances surrounding the reappearance of these allegations raise serious questions about the motives behind this legal action.

“The suggestion that Mr Tate’s rise to fame may have played a role in these developments adds another layer of distress and concern.”