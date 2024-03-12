Andrew Tate extradition decision postponed after he was arrested on UK warrant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been detained in custody after a judge postponed a decision to extradite them to the UK.

The two brothers are facing allegations of sexual aggression covering between 2012 to 2015, and were detained by Romanian police on Monday and held after 24-hour arrest warrants were issued in the UK.

A representative for Andrew, 37, and Tristan, 35, said that the arrest warrant was a “bewildering revival of decade-old accusations”, which had left the brothers “dismayed and deeply troubled”.

“They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence,” the statement said.

“They are fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve.”

It comes after four women revealed they were taking civil action in London’s High Court against Tate for alleged physical and sexual abuse.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania on Monday (Vadim Ghirda/AP) (AP)

The two brothers are currently awaiting trial in Romania after being charged with separate allegations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They were arrested in Bucharest in December 2022 alongside two Romanian women, with seven alleged victims identified.

While they were originally incarcerated and then placed under house arrest, they won an appeal in August 2023 to be released and were able to travel anywhere within Romania but could not leave the country.

In December, they were refused permission to travel to the UK after they requested to visit their mother, who had suffered a heart attack and was in hospital.

Tate has repeatedly claimed that there is no evidence against him, and that Romanian prosecutors were part of a larger political conspiracy to silence him.

A post appeared on Tate’s X account on Tuesday that read: “The Matrix is afraid, but I only fear God.” He uses the term “Matrix” to refer to what he sees as a wide-ranging conspiracy targeting men.

After gaining success as a kickboxing champion, Tate attracted millions of followers on social media by styling himself as the “king of toxic masculinity”.

He has been banned on several platforms including TikTok for espousing misogynistic views.