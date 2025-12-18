Family share pictures of ‘lively and bubbly’ young girl, 9, who died in stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A nine-year-old girl who died from a stab wound has been pictured as her family paid tribute to the “lively and bubbly” schoolgirl.

Aria Thorpe was pronounced dead at a house in Weston-super-Mare after police attended the residential address on Monday evening.

Shortly after officers arrived, a teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and later charged with the girl’s murder.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded into youth detention accommodation to reappear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

open image in gallery Aria Thorpe, 9, was pronounced dead at a house in Lime Close in Weston-super-Mare ( Family handout )

In Lime Close in Weston-super-Mare, where Aria died, floral tributes have been put down as the seaside community attempts to come to terms with the tragedy.

Speaking to the BBC, one close family member said: “Aria was a lively and bubbly nine-year-old who was so full of life.” They added that she enjoyed listening to country music and teaching dogs new tricks.

open image in gallery The boss of the trust that runs the school Aria attended said the community was devastated ( Family handout )

At the school which Aria attended, bosses were working with professional agencies to provide support to children and staff.

Simon Marriott, chief executive of Kaleidoscope Multi-Academy Trust, said: "Our school and trust community are devastated and upset by the news of the tragic death of one of our pupils, Aria Thorpe.”

Dan Aldridge, Labour MP for Weston-super-Mare, said Aria’s death was an “utterly heartbreaking tragedy for the family and her loved ones”.

He said: “This is a moment that will understandably shock and sadden us all, and I know many in our town will be grieving, anxious, and seeking answers. I urge everyone to respect the family’s privacy and avoid speculation while the police carry out their enquiries.”

Catherine Gibbons, deputy leader of North Somerset Council, said: “On behalf of everyone at North Somerset Council, I offer our sincerest condolences to Aria’s family, friends and the school community. The pain of losing a child in such tragic circumstances is unimaginable.

open image in gallery Police near the scene in Lime Close ( PA Wire )

“We are working closely with partner agencies, including schools across the Weston-super-Mare area, to make sure those affected have access to the support and advice they need.”

On Wednesday, Superintendent Jen Appleford asked for privacy for Aria’s family. The police force said a post-mortem examination had found her preliminary cause of death was a single stab wound.

Supt Appleford said: “The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount of shock and upset, with there being a profound sense of loss felt throughout the community. We are working closely with partner agencies and schools across the Weston area to make sure those affected receive access to any support they need.”