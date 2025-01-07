For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police have launched a manhunt for a man wanted over the attempted kidnapping of two children in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said the alleged snatch attempt took place at around 4.30pm on 27 November in Bow Road, Bow.

They have released an e-fit of the man, who is described as white, with blonde hair, clean-shaven and of short height. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers with black shoes.

Appealing on social media platform X for anyone with information to come forward, Tower Hamlets Police said: “We are appealing for help to identify a man we want to [speak to] in connection with the attempted kidnapping of two children which took place around 16:30hrs on 27 November, Bow Road, E3.

“The man is described as a white man with blonde hair, no facial hair and of a short height. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers with black shoes.”

Tower Hamlets police are urging anyone with information to contact them, quoting the code 5283/27NOV2024.