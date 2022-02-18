Boy, 14, denies murder of 12-year-old Ava White

The schoolgirl was fatally stabbed in the neck following a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool city centre on November 25.

Eleanor Barlow
Friday 18 February 2022 11:31
Flowers near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died following an assault. A 14-year-old boy has denied the murder of but admitted possessing a knife (PA)
A 14-year-old boy has denied the murder of 12-year-old Ava White but admitted possessing a knife.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday charged with her murder.

He admitted possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, in Church Alley, Liverpool, on November 25.

The 12-year-old schoolgirl died after being stabbed in the centre of Liverpool (PA)
About a dozen members of Ava’s family were in court for the hearing, which lasted about half an hour, and some were in tears as the teenager entered his pleas.

Judge Mrs Justice Yip told the defendant: “Your trial is going to take place in May, starting May 9.”

The case is expected to last three weeks.

Ava, who has been described as “popular” and “bright”, was assaulted in the city centre just after 8.30pm.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after paramedics arrived, but died a short time later.

After her death, her father, Robert Martin, said the family were “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

Three other boys were also arrested following Ava’s death.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 16-year-old boy was released on bail, a 14-year-old was released under investigation and no further action was taken against a 13-year-old.

