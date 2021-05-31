Bank holiday brawl between police and punters at Scunthorpe Wetherspoons goes viral

A video of a brawl between police officers and customers at a Wetherspoons pub in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, has gone viral over the bank holiday weekend.

The incident in question is understood to have taken place at the Blue Bell Inn in the estuary town at approximately 5.20pm on Friday evening.

The mobile phone footage - which was reportedly first uploaded to Reddit before being shared on Twitter by trainee special constable Kieran Tidmarsh - shows a Humberside Police officer in a high-visibility vest and Covid face mask grappling with a customer and the pair falling to the floor during the heated confrontation, as two more officers urge other drinkers to “get back”.

When a second officer joins in to restrain the man, a woman and a second man appear to come to his defence, causing a melee.

The video then cuts forward to the officers, now back on their feet, pointing Tasers at a group of customers, with one of their number repeatedly told to “get on the floor” as a crowd heckles the police.

Another cut jumps forward to show a group of officers, now numbering at least 10, working to calm the situation before switching to the scene outside on Oswold Road, where several emergency vehicles are in attendance.

“On arrival at the scene, four police officers and a member of staff were reportedly assaulted by a group of men,” Humberside Police said in a statement. “Two of the officers required hospital treatment for their injuries.”

“A number of people have been questioned in relation to the incident and have subsequently been released as we continue our enquiries.

“Enquiries are now underway in to Friday evening’s incident and police are working closely with the pub while reviewing online footage along with our officers’ body worn video cameras and nearby CCTV.”

Humberside Police chief inspector Paul French said: “Now that restrictions are lifting and hospitality is reopening, we are doing all we can to support members of the public and local businesses as the night time economy re-starts.

“Our first response will always be to engage with drinkers, however please be assured that we will swiftly and robustly deal with any cases of disorder and we certainly will not tolerate abuse and violence directed at our officers or at hospitality staff.

“There are additional measures in place at the moment and venues are working hard to adapt.

“If you are going out, please be patient with staff and respectful of the rules in place at individual establishments. They are there to keep you and others safe.”

A Wetherspoons spokesperson told The Mirror the fracas erupted after the pub’s manager had told a group of customers they would not be served because they were not complying with social distancing guidelines, leading to an aggressive confrontation in which the manager was attacked and left in need of hospital treatment.

“Our staff work hard to ensure that the pub is a fun and safe place for customers to socialise and for staff to work in and do not deserve to be treated in this way,” the spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for the actions of the police. We will assist the police in any way possible with their enquiries.”