London bus driver charged after girl, 9, killed in crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a nine-year-old girl was killed in a bus crash last year.

Martin Asolo-Agogua, 23, was also accused of being drunk while driving and over the drug limit, according to the Met Police.

Ada Bicakci and her brother, 5, were walking along Watling Street in Bexleyheath, southeast London, with a family member when they were struck in August.

She was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries two days later, with her younger brother also taken there as a precaution.

Mr Asolo-Agogua, who was driving the bus, was arrested on the day of the incident. He has now been bailed and is due to attend Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 March.

A Met Police spokesperson said at the time: “At 9.05am on Saturday, 3 August, police were called to reports of a bus in collision with two children on Watling Street near the junction with Halcot Avenue.

“A nine-year-old girl was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, she sadly died in the afternoon of Monday, 5 August.

“Her family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A five-year-old boy was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The children are siblings who were with a family member at the time of the collision. Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are leading the investigation.

“The male driver of the bus was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving. He has been bailed to a date in early November pending further enquiries.”