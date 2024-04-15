Young girl killed in crash near Birmingham playground as two men arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a young child died following a car crash in Birmingham.

Police were called to Upper Highgate Street shortly after 9:45pm on Sunday after reports that a silver Corsa collided with pedestrians.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics attended.

The child was treated by medics but was confirmed dead at the scene. The two other women were treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries to their legs.

A fourth patient, another child, was assessed by ambulance crews but was not injured and was therefore discharged at the scene.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

They were taken into custody for questioning.

Police said a grey Mercedes was in close proximity to the Corsa and that they were treating the incident as a collision between two cars.

Sergeant Paul Hughes, West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and I can only imagine the pain her loved ones are going through at this awful time.

“This is deeply upsetting for everyone and we’ll be doing everything we can to support them and get answers to exactly what happened last night.

“We really need to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time and can assist our enquiries.”

He added: “We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage.

“These are early days in our investigation and I’d urge people not to speculate around the circumstances.

“We need to deal with facts so we can complete a thorough investigation, and provide the answers the girls family and friends deserve.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and four pedestrians had been involved in a collision.

“A child, female, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two women were treated by medics for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and were conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“A fourth patient, a child, was assessed by ambulance crews but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to contact West Midlands Police quoting reference number 4120 of 14/4/24.