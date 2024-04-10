Masked gang attack police and cut through takeaway cash machine

CCTV footage shows a masked gang of four attack police and steal from a takeaway.

In one of the clips released by West Midlands Police, two of the men were captured throwing objects at the police car, arriving where they and two others had been attempting to get into a Cheltenham Tesco Express cash point.

Another shows at least two people breaking into a Coventry pizza shop and leaving with thousands of pounds from its cash machine.

The four men were sentenced today (April 10) to a combined total of more than 30 years in prison.