Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.

Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.

The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.

Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.

Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.

A group of cross-party MPs has called for an investigation into the school, the Independent revealed earlier this week.

In a letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, arranged by Labour MP for Lewisham East Janet Daby, they said: “The school’s response must also be evaluated immediately.

“Reports circulating online and on social media indicate that a number of people watched on without acting and failed to disperse onlookers during the incident.

“If accurate, this inadequate response is cause for considerable concern for the safeguarding of students, in particular Black, Asian and ethnic minority students, at the school.

“This would merit urgent scrutiny and we encourage you to liaise with the Education Secretary in relation to this.”

A protest about the attack took place outside the school on Wednesday afternoon which prompted staff members to end the school day earlier than usual.

A community group will offer self-defence classes to the Black schoolgirl, Raspect, a community activist from grassroots collective Forever Family, told attendees.

“As a community, we must come together to protect our youngsters,” the schoolgirl’s uncle said at the demonstration. “We all want to make sure that, going forward, this doesn’t happen to anybody- else.”

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident. A 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated GBH.

The woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested under suspicion of child neglect and encouraging an offence to be committed, Surrey Police said.

The 16-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications while a sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is yet to hand herself in.

All those arrested have since been released on conditional bail until a date in March.