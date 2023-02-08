Protesters to offer self-defense classes after Black schoolgirl attacked by gang

A community group will offer self-defence classes after a Black schoolgirl was attacked by a gang in Surrey.

Demonstrations took place outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford on Wednesday afternoon and The Independent understands this prompted staff members to end the day earlier than usual.

Around 200 attendees assembled nearby the college in a demonstration arranged by a community activist, known as Raspect, from a grassroots collective called Forever Family.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack, which took place on Monday.

