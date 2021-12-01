Police are still trying to establish Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s cause of death after her body was found in woodland, an inquest has heard.

The 18-year-old disappeared after leaving her home in Leigham, Plymouth, at about 6pm on Saturday 20 November to meet up with friends in town.

She is thought to have last been seen at a bus stop on Bampton Road, about a five-minute walk from her front door.

The teenager was reported missing the same day and her body was found eight miles away near Bovisand three days later.

Musician Cody Ackland, 24, has been charged with her murder.

Coroner Ian Arrow on Wednesday confirmed Ms McLeod’s medical cause of death had not yet been “ascertained” following a question from PlymouthLive.

Opening an inquest into the teenager’s death, the senior coroner for Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon said her body would be “retained for a short while” by police.

The inquest heard how Ms McLeod was reported missing by her family on 20 November and her body was discovered on 23 November after information was passed to police.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, from Devon and Cornwall Police’s major crime investigation team, said Ms McLeod was found dead in a wooded area off a lane between Fort Staddon and Bovisand in South Hams.

Police at Sheepstor Road bus stop in Plymouth, Devon, where 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod was last believed to have been seen (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

She confirmed Ms McLeod’s marital status was single and she was a student by occupation at the time of her death.

Mr Arrow adjourned the inquest pending criminal proceedings.

He said: “On the basis that a man has been charged I am formally opening the inquest, but I shall adjourn the inquest pending the result of any criminal proceedings.”

Mr Ackland appeared at Truro Crown Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody.

He is next expected to appear at Plymouth Crown Court in January.

Mr Ackland played lead guitar in Plymouth indie band Rakuda, which has since announced it will be disbanding as a mark of respect for Ms McLeod.