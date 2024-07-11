Suitcases found ‘containing human remains’ at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

Support truly

A manhunt has been launched after two suitcases filled with human remains were left at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Police said they were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrived within ten minutes but the man had already left, leaving a suitcase behind. A second suitcase was located a short while later.

Both are believed to contain human remains.

Avon and Somerset Police said their “immediate priority” was to locate the man and identify the human remains.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

“The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and involves specialist officers and staff from across our organisation.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased and inform the next of kin.

“Specialist officers are ready to provide them with any support they need.”

She added: “An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.

“Initial inquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our inquiries.

“Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area, and the bridge will remain closed while these inquiries are conducted.”

A post-mortem examination will take place later on Thursday.

The roads around the bridge, which connects Clifton in Bristol to Leigh Woods in North Somerset, remain closed while investigators comb the area.

