Man and woman charged with murder after human remains found on Bournemouth cliff

Two people have been charged with murder following the discovery of human remains in Bournemouth.

Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and 48-year-old Benjamin Lee Atkins, both from Bournemouth, are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team began an investigation after a member of the public discovered partial human remains on August 26 near the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

After scientific analysis, the victim was identified as 49-year-old Simon Shotton from Bournemouth.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Simon Shotton and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.”

“This matter has been the subject of a meticulous and complex investigation, and we have now reached the point where charges of murder have been authorised following consultation with the CPS,” the statement continued.

“As this case will now be the subject of active court proceedings, it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further at this time as we must ensure the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”