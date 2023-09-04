Tributes to ‘loving’ father-of-two killed in Coventry ‘car rampage’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a “kind and gentle” father-of-two, killed after a car hit three people before smashing into a house in Coventry.

Joel Carriedo, 47, was one of two people killed in a “rampage” in Coventry on Sunday morning.

The hospital worker was struck by a vehicle on Woodway Lane while cycling home after a night shift at the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire.

A 44-year-old pedestrian was killed earlier by the same car on Gosford Street, while a third pedestrian was seriously injured.

The second victim has not been named and police are in the process of contacting their next of kin.

The vehicle struck the three pedestrians before hitting a house on Beckbury Road.

West Midlands Police have confirmed a 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Police said they are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident, and it is not being treated as terror-related.

Tributes have poured in for Mr Carriedo. His family said: “Joel was a loving husband and father of two, who worked extremely hard as a healthcare assistant at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

“He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. We thank all of the community for their continued support during this very difficult time. May he rest in peace and God bless his soul.”

Another person described him as “a great person, very kind and gentle.”

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust said: “Everyone at the Trust is shocked and saddened by this tragic news.

“Joel’s passion for caring for others shone through in everything he did and he left a lasting impression on the patients and families he came into contact with.

“While his work was a huge source of pride, it was evident to everyone who knew Joel that the role he enjoyed the most was being a loving husband and a father to his two cherished children.

“Joel will be sorely missed by us all and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a colleague told MailOnline the father-of-two had recently transferred from working day shifts to nights and he and his family had not long ago moved home.

Mr Carriedo joined University Hospital, Coventry in 2017 and worked on the care of the elderly ward before moving to the gastroenterology ward a few months ago.