Two 10-year-old boys stabbed as woman arrested for attempted murder after 8-hour stand off
Firearms officers were also present at the scene during the stand-off
Two 10-year-old boys have been stabbed after an eight hour stand-off that resulted in a 39-year-old woman being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police were first called to the home in the village of Friskney, near Boston in Lincolnshire following a call at 1.49pm on Tuesday after people were concerned for the safety of those inside.
Officers arrived and spoke to the occupant, but were unable to gain access.
Following this incident, Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Lincolnshire Police could not confirm whether the woman was known to the boys but said there is not a wider threat to the public.
The road was closed for several hours while officers were at the scene but it has now reopened.
A spokesperson from the force said: “Our officers attended and spoke to the occupant. From around 4.30pm yesterday specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property, and this continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.
“Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am this morning (30 November).
“Two boys, both aged 10 years old, sustained stab wounds in the incident. Both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.