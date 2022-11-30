For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two 10-year-old boys have been stabbed after an eight hour stand-off that resulted in a 39-year-old woman being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police were first called to the home in the village of Friskney, near Boston in Lincolnshire following a call at 1.49pm on Tuesday after people were concerned for the safety of those inside.

Officers arrived and spoke to the occupant, but were unable to gain access.

Following this incident, Lincolnshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Lincolnshire Police could not confirm whether the woman was known to the boys but said there is not a wider threat to the public.

The road was closed for several hours while officers were at the scene but it has now reopened.

Police closed streets in Friskney last night (Google )

A spokesperson from the force said: “Our officers attended and spoke to the occupant. From around 4.30pm yesterday specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property, and this continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

“Officers forced entry into the property shortly after 1am this morning (30 November).

“Two boys, both aged 10 years old, sustained stab wounds in the incident. Both were taken to hospital, but neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.”

More follows...