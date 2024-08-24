Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over a house fire which killed a mother and her three children, aged nine, five and 22 months.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at her home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and her three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

The two suspects aged 36 and 45 were arrested after West Yorkshire Police executed warrants overnight in the Keighley area of the city on Friday, over the blaze in Westbury Road on Wednesday.

A 39 year old man who was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition.

There are police searches at a number of addresses on Carlby Grove, Carlton Street, Malsis Road and Minnie Street.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family. They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”

More follows on this breaking news story...