Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over Bradford house fire which killed mother and three children

A third suspect, who was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, remains in hospital in a critical condition

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Saturday 24 August 2024 11:25
Bryonie Gawith and her children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five and Aubree, one
Bryonie Gawith and her children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five and Aubree, one (Facebook)

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over a house fire which killed a mother and her three children, aged nine, five and 22 months.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at her home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and her three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

The two suspects aged 36 and 45 were arrested after West Yorkshire Police executed warrants overnight in the Keighley area of the city on Friday, over the blaze in Westbury Road on Wednesday.

A 39 year old man who was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition. 

There are police searches at a number of addresses on Carlby Grove, Carlton Street, Malsis Road and Minnie Street.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family. They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

