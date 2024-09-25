Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Two men have denied murdering a “loving” mother and her three “beautiful” young children killed in a Bradford house fire last month.

Bryonie Gawith, 29 and her children Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle, died in a “blazing” fire at their Westbury Road home in the early hours of 21 August.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Keighley and Calum Sunderland, 25, also of Keighly, both pleaded not guilty to murdering the family on Wednesday.

They also denied attempting to murder Ms Gawith’s sister, Antonia Gawith.

Floral tribues were left near the scene, with one reading: “Have fun in heaven, we will miss you” ( PA )

Jonathan, the children’s father and Byronie’s fiancee, said his family’s deaths had caused “unimaginable sadness and grief”.

In a statement issued after their deaths, he said: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie, and our three beautiful children. Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

“I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.”

A witness to the fire, who lives on the road, said she could hear “screaming” while “really thick smoke” came up the street.

“It filled the whole area. It looked foggy. It was overwhelming. You could hear screaming.” the witness told the Telegraph and Argus.

The scene outside the fatal house fire ( PA Wire )

Ms Gawith died at the scene and the three children – who are known as Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry – died from their injuries in hospital.

The defendants appeared on a video link from prison at Bradford Crown Court and entered not guilty pleas to each of the five charges. The trial will begin in March.

A man who was arrested at the scene of the fire was “still unconscious” in hospital and will not be ready for trial in March even if he wakes up.

The man is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family, West Yorkshire Police said.

PA