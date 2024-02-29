Father of Brianna Ghey murderer jailed for sex offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of the teenage boy who murdered Brianna Ghey has been jailed after admitting two offences of exposure and one count of taking an indecent photo of a child.

Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, the father of Eddie Ratcliffe, 16, was jailed for 15 months after he was described as a risk to girls at Manchester Crown Court.

His son is serving life along with his accomplice Scarlett Jenkinson, both 16, for the murder of transgender teenager Brianna.

Kyle Ratcliffe was jailed at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday morning (PA Archive)

Ratcliffe, who appeared from custody at HMP Forest Bank, Salford, admitted two offences of exposure in November last year involving two 16-year-old girls at a bus stop. The offences were committed shortly before his son went on trial.

He also pleaded guilty to taking an indecent photo of a pre-pubescent girl by covertly recording video of her in a changing room in August last year.

The court heard he has previous past convictions for similar offences.

Eddie Ratcliffe, 16, was convicted last year in the killing of Brianna Ghey and sentenced and named on 2 February in Manchester (Getty Images)

Eddie Ratcliffe and Jenkinson were jailed for life earlier this month, with minimum terms of 20 and 22 years set respectively.

In a frenzied attack that was weeks in the planning, the defendants stabbed 16-year-old Brianna 28 times with a hunting knife after luring her to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February.

Jenkinson and Ratcliffe, previously identified only as girl X and boy Y, had denied murder and each attempted to blame the other for her killing.