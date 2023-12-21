Brianna Ghey’s headteacher pays tribute to ‘determined and fearless’ student

The headteacher of murdered Brianna Ghey has paid tribute, describing the teenager as “determined and fearless” as the identity of her killers could today (Thursday, 21 December) be revealed.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times after being lured to Linear Park in Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February.

Her killers, identified only as girl X and boy Y – both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, had denied murder and each blamed the other for the killing of the transgender teenager.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, headteacher Emma Mills spoke of her sadness following Brianna’s death.