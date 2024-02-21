Brianna Ghey’s mother remembers ‘joyful and fearless’ daughter

The mother of murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey has said she is focusing on creating a lasting positive legacy following her "fearless" daughter's death.

In an exclusive interview, Esther Ghey told Independent TV she wants to "remember Brianna for who she was rather than what happened."

Ms Ghey has called on the government to do more to protect children from online harm.

Making the case for stricter controls, Ms Ghey has pointed to the disturbing and violent content that Brianna's killers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, were accessing in the weeks leading up to their horrific attack – including real-life torture and murder videos on the “dark web”.