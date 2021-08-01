Man, woman and teenager arrested on suspicion of murder over boy, 5, found dead in Bridgend river

A 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have been arrestedon suspicion of murder following the death of a five-year-old boy who was pulledfrom a river in Bridgend, South Wales Police said.

The boy was found in the Ogmore River in the Sarn area of Bridgend, on Saturday.

A statement from South Wales Police on Sunday said: “We can confirm that following reports of concerns for a missing five-year-old boy in Sarn, Bridgend, and the subsequent finding of the body in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park, three people have been arrested.

“A 39-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 13-year-old man, all from the Bridgend area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

On Saturday night, Chief Inspector Geraint White said officers were “keeping an open mind” and were” working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death.”

Floral tributes and cards were left near the scene of the boy’s discovery on Saturday.