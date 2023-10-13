Woman, 22, arrested on suspicion of supporting Hamas after protest in Brighton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Counter-terrorism police have arrested a young woman on suspicion of supporting Hamas following a protest in Brighton.

The woman, 22, was arrested on Thursday under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Section 12 makes it an offence to invite support for an organisation that has been proscribed terrorist by the government.

Hamas IDQ, the military wing of Hamas which, was proscribed by the Home Office in March 2001.

The proscription was extended to cover Hamas in its entirety in November 2021.

The suspect was arrested after police reviewed footage from a pro-Palestine demonstration in Brighton on Sunday.

Superintendent Petra Lazar from Sussex Police said: “After reviewing footage from the protest event held in Brighton on Sunday October 8, the matter was investigated by Counter-Terrorism Policing South East. We will continue to support them as they conduct their investigation.

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

“Sussex Police has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities.

“We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who attended the protest, particularly those who may have footage of the protest and speech.

Anyone with helpful information has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 781 of 07/10.